MDH: 338 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota; 23,657 patients no longer isolated

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 338 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 28,224.
There have been 11 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,197. There are 23,657 people who are no longer isolated.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 955.
As of 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 4, there are 452 people hospitalized, 198 in ICU.
3,401 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 354,226.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 21,917 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Over 12,947 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There has been one additional death tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 609.
194,949 people have been tested statewide.
