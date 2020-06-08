Pub 500 plans to continue delivery, curbside pick up services

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Walz giving the go-ahead as area restaurants prepare to open for inside dining at 50-percent capacity starting Wednesday.
But some places, like Pub 500 in Mankato, will carry over some of the best practices they learned while having their dine-in spaces closed. For instance, they are keeping curbside pick up and delivery services.
“There is a segment of the population that isn’t overly comfortable being out in groups yet and that’s okay, and we want them to be able to order as easy as possible”
Pub 500, and others, hope to also keep expanded patio dining available.
