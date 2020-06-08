United Way seeks volunteers for Week of Action

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Greater Mankato Area United Way is seeking volunteers for its Week of Action.
The annual event promotes volunteerism by matching volunteers to nonprofit organizations in the area.
The week-long event, scheduled for June 15-19, aims to help people learn more about charitable organizations in their community, and provide opportunities to help them get involved.
It includes non-profit organizations like the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society, Blue Earth County Historical Society and Habitat for Humanity.
“We have such a generous community, people are always so willing to give up their times and talents, so this is just another great opportunity for people to learn about agencies, and get involved,” explained Laura Murray, communications and marketing director at Greater Mankato Area United Way.
This event was originally set to last one day, but due to overwhelming interest from the community, they extended it. The Greater Mankato Area United Way says they will be following proper safety and sanitation guidelines.
“Our agencies are being so great about making sure that the conditions are safe and comfortable for volunteers,” Murray added. "A lot of the projects are outside, so you can feel good about being socially distanced while still volunteering and having that team-building aspect.”
Anyone interested in volunteering can contact the Greater Mankato Area United Way office by calling (507) 345-4551. Visit the United Way’s Week of Action webpage for more information about the event and to see a full list of projects.
