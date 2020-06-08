WeCovery brings new transitional housing option to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Nonprofit organization WeCovery bringing a new transitional housing option to Mankato.
The facility will be located on Chestnut Street and is meant for individuals seeking treatment or those who may have had an assessment and are on a waiting list to be admitted to a treatment facility. 13 beds will be available. Owner of Wecovery, Brandy Brink says there’s only one other facility of this kind in Minnesota.
It’s really meant to be very transiitonal so that there is already a plan in place or maybe they’re working with someone to put that plan in place so it’s just meant to be a safe environment for them while they get there so a stepping stone if you will," says Brink.
Construction on the facility is expected to be complete by the end of Summer. Meanwhile, the nonprofit is also working on a men’s transitional housing program, that would mirror their women’s housing model that they’ve had for the last three years.
“This is a private landlord that had a large house that was formerly used for college type housing or group living so they’ve worked with us on getting this house ready to serve as a men’s house and we’re actually looking at about the same time frame or period, which would be August,” says Brink.
Brink says Wecovery is always taking monetary donations for anyone that would like to help, they’re also looking for furniture for their new facilities.
