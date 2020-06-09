Bars, restaurants adapting to Phase Three of #StaySafeMN

|Social Settings
|
Stay at home except for essential activities
|
Gatherings of 10 or less;
Drive-in gatherings per MDH guidelines
|
Gatherings of 10 or less;
Drive-in gatherings per MDH guidelines
|
Outdoors:
Gatherings of 25 or less Indoors:
Gatherings of 10 or less
Drive-in gatherings per MDH guidelines
|
Potential for increase gathering size
|Critical Businesses
|
Open
(must telework if you can)
|
Open
(must telework if you can)
|
Open
(must telework if you can)
|
Open (must telework if you can, must have a COVID-19 preparedness plan by June 29, 2020)
|
Open (must telework if you can, must have a COVID-19 preparedness plan by June 29, 2020)
|Non-critical Businesses (non-customer facing)
|
Open (must telework if you can, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan)
|
Open (must telework if you can, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan)
|
Open (must telework if you can, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan)
|
Open (must telework if you can, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan)
|
Open (must telework if you can, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan)
|Retail
|
Curbside pickup
|
Open (50% capacity, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan)
|
Open (50% capacity, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan)
|
Open (50% capacity, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan)
|
Potential for increased capacity
|Restaurants and Bars
|
Delivery and
Take Out Only
|
Delivery and
Take Out Only
|
Outdoor dining
Capacity: 6 ft of distance must be maintained, not to exceed 50 customers
Reservations: Required
Masks: Required for workers, strongly recommended for customers
|
Location: Indoors and outdoors
Capacity: 6 feet of distance, 50% capacity, not to exceed 250 individuals for indoors and outdoors settings each – see guidance for additional details
Reservations: Required
Masks: Required for workers, strongly recommended for customers
|
Potential for increased capacity
|Personal services (salons, tattoos, barbershops)
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Capacity: 6 ft of distance (max 25%)
Appointments: Required
Masks: Required for workers and customers
|
Capacity: 6 feet of distance, max 50% -- see guidance for additional details
Appointments: Required
Masks: Required for workers and customers
|
Potential for increased capacity
|Gyms, personal fitness and yoga studios, martial arts
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Location: Indoors and outdoors
Capacity: 6 feet of social distance, max 25%, not to exceed 250 individuals for indoors and outdoors settings each – see guidance for additional details
Masks: Strongly recommended for workers and users
|
Potential for increased capacity
|Indoor events and entertainment
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Capacity: 6 feet of social distance, max 25%, maximum of 250 people in an area – see guidance for additional details
Masks: Strongly recommended for workers and customers
|
Potential for increased capacity
|Outdoor events and entertainment
|
Closed
|
Drive-in events
per MDH Guidelines
|
Drive-in events
per MDH Guidelines
|
Capacity: 6 feet of social distance, gatherings must not exceed 250 people – see guidance for additional details
Masks: Strongly recommended for workers and customers
|
+ increased capacity
|School Buildings
|
Closed, except for school-age care for critical sector workers
|
Closed, except for school-age care for critical sector workers
|
Open with hybrid model for summer learning per CDC guidance
|
Open with hybrid model for summer learning and programs per CDC and MDH guidance
, and Commissioner approval
|
Potential for increased capacity
|Child Care
|
Open per CDC guidance
,
prioritizing workers in critical sectors
|
|
|
|
|Youth Programming
|
Open for workers in critical sectors
|
|
|
|
|Organized Sports (Adult and Youth)
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Open for organized youth sports only per MDH guidance
(no games)
|
Open with guidance
|
Open with guidance
|Outdoor Recreation Activities and Facilities
|
|
|
|
|
|Places of Worship, religious services, weddings, and funerals
|
Gatherings of 10 or less for funerals and weddings
|
Indoors and Outdoors
Capacity: 6ft of distance, max 25%, cannot exceed 250
Masks: Strongly recommended for workers and attendees
* BEGINNING MAY 27*
|
Indoors and Outdoors
Capacity: 6ft of distance, max 25%, cannot exceed 250
Masks: Strongly recommended for workers and attendees
* BEGINNING MAY 27*
|
Indoors and Outdoors
Capacity: 6 feet of social distance, max 50%, maximum of 250 people within a single self-contained space – see guidance for additional details
Masks: Strongly recommended for workers and attendees
|
Potential for increased capacity
|Campgrounds and charter boats
|
Closed
|
Closed
except remote sites
|
Open with guidance
|
Open with guidance
|
Open with guidance
|Large public gatherings over 250 people
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|Pools
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Open for organized youth sports and youth programs per Executive Order 20-63
. Closed for other uses.
|
Capacity: 6 feet of social distance, max 50%
|
Potential for increased capacity