Bars, restaurants adapting to Phase Three of #StaySafeMN

Minnesota's Stay Safe plan is turning the dial to phase three on Wednesday, and many enterprises are implementing the new guidelines. (Source: Marissa Voss)
By Marissa Voss | June 9, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT - Updated June 9 at 6:30 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s not only what customers have been waiting for, but bar and restaurant owners have also been eagerly waiting to reopen indoor seating.

Starting Wednesday, bars and restaurants across the state are opening up their indoor seating. There are a lot of enterprises that are implementing the new guidelines, like The 507 in downtown Mankato.

General Manager Isaiah Pitchford has a plan of action.

“So, we can allow 35 people to go inside with it being at 50%. Basically, our plan is to set up the tables as normal and just block off every other table,” said Pitchford.

While this is a huge step forward, there are still some safety and sanitation state guidelines that need to be followed.

Masks are required for employees and strongly encouraged for customers. The mandatory reservation process is still going to be in play.

Restaurants and bars can have 50% capacity indoors with a total of 250 people indoors and outdoors on patios.

While The 507 is going forward with phase three, Kristi Schuck, co-owner of WYSIWYG Juice Company, is taking a different approach.

“The phase three doesn’t necessarily influence our business because we have created this product that’s grab and go, so you can still enjoy the benefits of WYSWIG without being at WYSWIG to do it,” said Schuck.

Schuck discusses how they have, and will be, operating through carry-out, and delivery.

Workers in the hospitality industry say they are overjoyed to be able to give their customers more freedom.

"People to come inside, come outside, get a drink, mingle. We're really excited about that," said Pitchford.

 
Closed
Open With Restrictions and Capacity Limitations
Open Without Restrictions
 
Last updated 6/9/2020 9:49 a.m.
Setting Stay Home MN Phase I Phase II Phase III Phase IV
  March 26 – May 17 May 18 – June 1 Beginning June 1 Beginning June 10  
Social Settings
Stay at home except for essential activities
Gatherings of 10 or less;
Drive-in gatherings per MDH guidelines
Gatherings of 10 or less;
Drive-in gatherings per MDH guidelines
Outdoors: Gatherings of 25 or less
Indoors: Gatherings of 10 or less
Drive-in gatherings per MDH guidelines
Potential for increase gathering size
Critical Businesses
Open
(must telework if you can)
Open
(must telework if you can)
Open
(must telework if you can)
Open (must telework if you can, must have a COVID-19 preparedness plan by June 29, 2020)
Open (must telework if you can, must have a COVID-19 preparedness plan by June 29, 2020)
Non-critical Businesses (non-customer facing)
Open (must telework if you can, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan)
Open (must telework if you can, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan)
Open (must telework if you can, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan)
Open (must telework if you can, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan)
Open (must telework if you can, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan)
Retail
Curbside pickup
Open (50% capacity, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan)
Open (50% capacity, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan)
Open (50% capacity, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan)
Potential for increased capacity
Restaurants and Bars
Delivery and
Take Out Only
Delivery and
Take Out Only
Outdoor dining
Capacity: 6 ft of distance must be maintained, not to exceed 50 customers
Reservations: Required
Masks: Required for workers, strongly recommended for customers
Location: Indoors and outdoors
Capacity: 6 feet of distance, 50% capacity, not to exceed 250 individuals for indoors and outdoors settings each – see guidance for additional details
Reservations: Required
Masks: Required for workers, strongly recommended for customers
Potential for increased capacity
Personal services (salons, tattoos, barbershops)
Closed
Closed
Capacity: 6 ft of distance (max 25%)
Appointments: Required
Masks: Required for workers and customers
Capacity: 6 feet of distance, max 50% -- see guidance for additional details
Appointments: Required
Masks: Required for workers and customers
Potential for increased capacity
Gyms, personal fitness and yoga studios, martial arts
Closed
Closed
Closed
Location: Indoors and outdoors
Capacity: 6 feet of social distance, max 25%, not to exceed 250 individuals for indoors and outdoors settings each – see guidance for additional details
Masks: Strongly recommended for workers and users
Potential for increased capacity
Indoor events and entertainment
Closed
Closed
Closed
Capacity: 6 feet of social distance, max 25%, maximum of 250 people in an area – see guidance for additional details
Masks: Strongly recommended for workers and customers
Potential for increased capacity
Outdoor events and entertainment
Closed
Drive-in events
per MDH Guidelines
Drive-in events
per MDH Guidelines
Capacity: 6 feet of social distance, gatherings must not exceed 250 people – see guidance for additional details
Masks: Strongly recommended for workers and customers
+ increased capacity
School Buildings
Closed, except for school-age care for critical sector workers
Closed, except for school-age care for critical sector workers
Open with hybrid model for summer learning per CDC guidance
Open with hybrid model for summer learning and programs per CDC and MDH guidance, and Commissioner approval
Potential for increased capacity
Child Care
Open per CDC guidance,
prioritizing workers in critical sectors
Open per CDC guidance
Open per CDC guidance
Open per CDC guidance
Open per CDC guidance
Youth Programming
Open for workers in critical sectors
Open per MDH guidance and CDC guidance
Open per MDH guidance and CDC guidance
Open per MDH guidance and CDC guidance
Open per MDH guidance and CDC guidance
Organized Sports (Adult and Youth)
Closed
Closed
Open for organized youth sports only per MDH guidance (no games)
Open with guidance
Open with guidance
Outdoor Recreation Activities and Facilities
Open per DNR's Outdoor Recreation Guidelines
Open per DNR's Outdoor Recreation Guidelines
Open per DNR's Outdoor Recreation Guidelines
Open per DNR's Outdoor Recreation Guidelines
Open per DNR's Outdoor Recreation Guidelines
Places of Worship, religious services, weddings, and funerals
Gatherings of 10 or less for funerals and weddings
Indoors and Outdoors
Capacity: 6ft of distance, max 25%, cannot exceed 250
Masks: Strongly recommended for workers and attendees
* BEGINNING MAY 27*
Indoors and Outdoors
Capacity: 6ft of distance, max 25%, cannot exceed 250
Masks: Strongly recommended for workers and attendees
* BEGINNING MAY 27*
Indoors and Outdoors
Capacity: 6 feet of social distance, max 50%, maximum of 250 people within a single self-contained space – see guidance for additional details
Masks: Strongly recommended for workers and attendees
Potential for increased capacity
Campgrounds and charter boats
Closed
Closed
except remote sites
Open with guidance
Open with guidance
Open with guidance
Large public gatherings over 250 people
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Pools
Closed
Closed
Open for organized youth sports and youth programs per Executive Order 20-63. Closed for other uses.
Capacity: 6 feet of social distance, max 50%
Potential for increased capacity
 

