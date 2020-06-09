Bars, restaurants adapting to Phase Three of #StaySafeMN

Social Settings Stay at home except for essential activities

Drive-in gatherings per Gatherings of 10 or less;Drive-in gatherings per MDH guidelines

Drive-in gatherings per Gatherings of 10 or less;Drive-in gatherings per MDH guidelines Outdoors: Gatherings of 25 or less

Indoors: Gatherings of 10 or less

Drive-in gatherings per Gatherings of 25 or lessGatherings of 10 or lessDrive-in gatherings per MDH guidelines Potential for increase gathering size

Critical Businesses Open

(must telework if you can) Open

(must telework if you can) Open

(must telework if you can) Open (must telework if you can, must have a COVID-19 preparedness plan by June 29, 2020) Open (must telework if you can, must have a COVID-19 preparedness plan by June 29, 2020)

Non-critical Businesses (non-customer facing) Open (must telework if you can, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan) Open (must telework if you can, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan) Open (must telework if you can, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan) Open (must telework if you can, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan) Open (must telework if you can, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan)

Retail Curbside pickup Open (50% capacity, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan) Open (50% capacity, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan) Open (50% capacity, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan) Potential for increased capacity

Restaurants and Bars Delivery and

Take Out Only Delivery and

Take Out Only Outdoor dining

Capacity: 6 ft of distance must be maintained, not to exceed 50 customers

Reservations: Required

Masks: Required for workers, strongly recommended for customers Location: Indoors and outdoors

Capacity: 6 feet of distance, 50% capacity, not to exceed 250 individuals for indoors and outdoors settings each – see guidance for additional details

Reservations: Required

Masks: Required for workers, strongly recommended for customers Potential for increased capacity

Personal services (salons, tattoos, barbershops) Closed Closed Capacity: 6 ft of distance (max 25%)

Appointments: Required

Masks: Required for workers and customers Capacity: 6 feet of distance, max 50% -- see guidance for additional details

Appointments: Required

Masks: Required for workers and customers Potential for increased capacity

Gyms, personal fitness and yoga studios, martial arts Closed Closed Closed Location: Indoors and outdoors

Capacity: 6 feet of social distance, max 25%, not to exceed 250 individuals for indoors and outdoors settings each – see guidance for additional details

Masks: Strongly recommended for workers and users Potential for increased capacity

Indoor events and entertainment Closed Closed Closed Capacity: 6 feet of social distance, max 25%, maximum of 250 people in an area – see guidance for additional details

Masks: Strongly recommended for workers and customers Potential for increased capacity

Outdoor events and entertainment Closed

per Drive-in eventsper MDH Guidelines

per Drive-in eventsper MDH Guidelines Capacity: 6 feet of social distance, gatherings must not exceed 250 people – see guidance for additional details

Masks: Strongly recommended for workers and customers + increased capacity

School Buildings Closed, except for school-age care for critical sector workers Closed, except for school-age care for critical sector workers Open with hybrid model for summer learning per CDC guidance Open with hybrid model for summer learning and programs per CDC and MDH guidance , and Commissioner approval Potential for increased capacity

Organized Sports (Adult and Youth) Closed Closed Open for organized youth sports only per MDH guidance (no games) Open with guidance Open with guidance

Places of Worship, religious services, weddings, and funerals Gatherings of 10 or less for funerals and weddings Indoors and Outdoors

Capacity: 6ft of distance, max 25%, cannot exceed 250

Masks: Strongly recommended for workers and attendees

* BEGINNING MAY 27* Indoors and Outdoors

Capacity: 6ft of distance, max 25%, cannot exceed 250

Masks: Strongly recommended for workers and attendees

* BEGINNING MAY 27* Indoors and Outdoors

Capacity: 6 feet of social distance, max 50%, maximum of 250 people within a single self-contained space – see guidance for additional details

Masks: Strongly recommended for workers and attendees Potential for increased capacity

Campgrounds and charter boats Closed Closed

except remote sites Open with guidance Open with guidance Open with guidance

Large public gatherings over 250 people Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed