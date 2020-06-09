Blue Earth County Historical Society sets tentative re-open date

FILE — The Blue Earth County Historical Society (BECHS) is scheduled to host its annual meeting at 6 p.m. on March 6 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato. (Source: Blue Earth County Historical Society/Facebook/Blue Earth County Historical Society)
By Kelsey Barchenger | June 9, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT - Updated June 9 at 1:17 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society announcing August 1 as a tentative re-open date for its museum.

In the meantime, the main level of the building is undergoing asbestos abatement. The Historical Society is also installing a new boiler to replace its original 1960 boiler. Once it opens, the museum will feature a new exhibit titled: The Great Outdoors: Summertime Fun in Blue Earth County highlighting all the fun ways to explore summer locally.

A reminder, the Hubbard House in Mankato will remain closed for the summer due to COVID-19.

