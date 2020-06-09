Blue Earth County Historical Society sets tentative re-open date

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society announcing August 1 as a tentative re-open date for its museum.
In the meantime, the main level of the building is undergoing asbestos abatement. The Historical Society is also installing a new boiler to replace its original 1960 boiler. Once it opens, the museum will feature a new exhibit titled: The Great Outdoors: Summertime Fun in Blue Earth County highlighting all the fun ways to explore summer locally.
A reminder, the Hubbard House in Mankato will remain closed for the summer due to COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.