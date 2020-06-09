Gyms, fitness centers, preparing to welcome back members

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Gyms and fitness centers can reopen Wednesday June 10th under Governor Tim Walz Phase III of reopening the state’s economy,
“We are so excited that gym’s are finally opening again on the 10th, We’ve been anticipating this," said Jo’s Fitness Garage owner, Jo Radlinger.
But reopening comes with limitations such as allowing only 25 percent capacity with a maximum number of 250 people.
A policy that’s not an issue for Jo’s Fitness Garage, in Mankato, with its one-on-one sessions.
“I only have one in here at a time, or at the most 3 or 4 that are family, so they’ve been co mingled and together," said Radlinger.
However for larger fitness centers, many are implementing reservations to adhere by the new guidelines.
Like the Mankato Family YMCA, opening Monday June 15th, via reservation only.
“Where they can go online and sign up, for time in the wellness centers, pre weight room, pool, skate park, child watch or group exercise too,” said Mankato Family YMCA Executive Director John Kind.
YMCA members can do this online as early as Thursday, June 11.
Reopening for fitness s centers also requires extra sanitation and safety measures.
“We have cleaning stations throughout the gym. I allow 15 minutes between my clients so that I can thoroughly clean,” said Radlinger of Jo’s Fitness Garage.
“Requiring masks to and from their workout, but not during...we are requiring hand washing or sanitizing when they come in the building and we will be taking their temperature," said Kind of Mankato Family YMCA.
And limitations on group workouts. Kind says Mankato’s Family YMCA has preparations in place.
“We are going to have a maximum of 20 people in the class. They will be socially distant. All of our classes will either take place in our big aerobic studio upstairs or we will do our upper parking lot which will become an outdoor aerobic studio with a maximum of 20 people in that class," said Kind.
Gym goers, ready to back in action are encouraged to check with their local fitness centers for new policies and guidelines.
