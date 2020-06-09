Hy-Vee commits $1 million, 1 million volunteer hours to support racial unity, equality

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KEYC) — Hy-Vee. Inc. announced Tuesday it will donate $1 million and provide an additional one million volunteer hours to organizations that support racial unity and equality throughout its eight-state region.
The news comes after many organizations have made similar contributions following the national spotlight that has been put on the equity of people of color in society.
Volunteer hours have already begun in the Minneapolis area, as Hy-Vee employees spent the last several days working with local organizations to provide meals, snacks and water to those in need in impacted neighborhoods throughout the Twin Cities metro area. In addition, employees have assisted with neighborhood cleanup efforts.
“There are times when actions speak volumes and when actions can help to create real, long-lasting change -- and for us, this is one of those times,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “Hy-Vee was founded on a guiding set of principles we call our 15 fundamentals. Four of those fundamentals – fairness, caring, respect and dignity – deeply pertain to the current situation our country is facing today. All those who call Hy-Vee home – whether it be an employee, customer or supplier – should and will feel welcomed, included and appreciated. Anything less is unacceptable.”
Hy-Vee’s donation will be funded through the company’s philanthropic One Step program, which has given nearly $1 million since its inception to build 86 wells in poverty-stricken communities around the world in need of clean drinking water, donated $1.18 million to provide 9.5 million meals for hungry people in the U.S. and abroad, funded the created of over 750 community garden in urban and suburban areas to support education and food production and provided an additional $1 million during the COVID-19 pandemic to Feeding America-affiliated food banks throughout its eight-state region, among other things.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.