Mankato’s ‘Movies Under the Stars’ event canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Area Public Schools’ Community Education and Recreation Department announced Tuesday it has canceled the “Movies Under the Stars” event due to COVID-19 concerns.
The event was originally scheduled for Friday, June 12, at Washington Park in Mankato.
The department says the decision was made after reviewing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health. They add the decision to cancel the event was the right choice for the health and safety of all involved.
Visit the Community Education and Recreation website for additional information and other upcoming summer programs.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 28,523 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota on Tuesday, with 153 of those being residents from Blue Earth County.
