Mapleton Splash Pad open this summer

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - While a handful of city pools throughout the region will be without guests this summer due to the pandemic, one local water attraction in Mapleton will remain open.
The city’s splashpad typically opens during Memorial Day weekend, but COVID-19 pushed it back to last week. As expected, there are some restrictions for visitors. No more than 65 people are allowed on the splashpad at one time. The Splash Pad was designed to have a maximum capacity of 130 people.
“we’re going to keep it under the 50 percent capacity, we have lots of signs posted telling people to practice social distancing, wash your hands if you’re feeling sick please stay home,” says Amber Duncanson, Mapleton city clerk.
The Splash Pad is undergoing some unexpected maintenance and is closed today, but is expected to be up and running again tomorrow. It’s open from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. 7 days a week
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.