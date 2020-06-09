MDH: 307 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota; 24,221 patients no longer isolated

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 307 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 28,224.
There have been 20 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,217. There are 24,221 people who are no longer isolated.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 968.
As of 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 9, there are 455 people hospitalized, 199 in ICU.
3,441 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 360,991.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 22,224 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Over 13,354 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There has been one additional death tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 623.
198,111 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
