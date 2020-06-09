Prevent the spread of invasive species during Play Clean Go Awareness Week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Nicollet County is reminding residents how to stop the spread of invasive species during Play Clean Go Awareness Week.
Invasive species can spread through items like boots, tires, firewood, horses, and pets.
Play Clean Go’s website says you can prevent the spread by cleaning your boots before heading out for the day, staying on marked trails, and cleaning your pets by removing mud and seeds.
They also remind people to never bring firewood from your home to a campsite, brush off seeds and extra dirt from your clothes and sweep out or shake out your tent.
