Smith presses Carson to address housing disparities, discrimination

“So, why has this happened? We know that historic racism is at the root of this. In the 20th Century in Minneapolis, racist redlining strategies barred families of color from buying houses and renting in so many neighborhoods. And in the 1960s we built freeways that decimated historically Black communities in Minneapolis and St. Paul, like the Rondo neighborhood. One in eight African American families in St. Paul lost their homes when we built the I-94 freeway through the Twin Cities. These disparities are in Minnesota, but we see them everywhere in this country. So, Secretary Carson, we need to work to fulfill the promise of the Fair Housing Act. This is from 1968 when a young Senator from Minnesota, Walter Mondale, helped to write that landmark legislation. And we know that its promise has not yet been fulfilled. And we have rules like the Affirmative Furthering Fair Housing Rule that were written to do just that. But HUD, under your leadership, has undermined this rule and your agency’s effort to oversee fair housing. So, Secretary Carson, I believe so strongly that in this moment we have a moral responsibility to change the systems in housing that perpetuate these deep inequities that we all know are there. We can continue to move forward in the way we have or we can actually, finally do something about it.”