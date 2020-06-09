Smith presses Carson to address housing disparities, discrimination

(KEYC) — Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) urged Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson to address housing disparities and discrimination in a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Tuesday.
In her remarks, which can be viewed in the video above, Smith said it is paramount that the nation addresses the history of housing discrimination and segregation.
Smith also questioned and pressed Carson on why Native American Tribes are not eligible to apply for HUD Homelessness Assistance grants.
Smith’s full comments are available below as well.
“Mr. George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police officers in my hometown. His death is a tragedy and it never should have happened. We cannot look away from this deep injustice…We know that we have to seek justice for Mr. Floyd and his family, but people are marching in the streets because they are demanding more. And we need to listen and respond. They are demanding that we dramatically transform our policing systems in this country. But they are also demanding that we seek out and change and address the disparities and the discrimination that exists in all of our communities, including in our housing systems. In Minneapolis, we have the third-highest homeownership rate in the country, but the fifth-biggest gap in homeownership between white households and households of color. The typical Black family in Minneapolis earns less than half of the typical white family—forty-four percent. Twenty-five percent of Black families in Minneapolis own their own homes, which is one of the lowest rates in the country. And we know that homeownership is the way that most Americans build wealth and economic stability.
“So, why has this happened? We know that historic racism is at the root of this. In the 20th Century in Minneapolis, racist redlining strategies barred families of color from buying houses and renting in so many neighborhoods. And in the 1960s we built freeways that decimated historically Black communities in Minneapolis and St. Paul, like the Rondo neighborhood. One in eight African American families in St. Paul lost their homes when we built the I-94 freeway through the Twin Cities. These disparities are in Minnesota, but we see them everywhere in this country. So, Secretary Carson, we need to work to fulfill the promise of the Fair Housing Act. This is from 1968 when a young Senator from Minnesota, Walter Mondale, helped to write that landmark legislation. And we know that its promise has not yet been fulfilled. And we have rules like the Affirmative Furthering Fair Housing Rule that were written to do just that. But HUD, under your leadership, has undermined this rule and your agency’s effort to oversee fair housing. So, Secretary Carson, I believe so strongly that in this moment we have a moral responsibility to change the systems in housing that perpetuate these deep inequities that we all know are there. We can continue to move forward in the way we have or we can actually, finally do something about it.”
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.