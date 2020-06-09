Southcentral Minn. Clean Energy Council seeking feedback from area residents

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council is inviting southern Minnesota residents to provide input on what they would like to see the council accomplish this year.
Area residents are asked to fill out a short survey to help the council better understand the wants and needs of community members and to better serve the area.
The Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council’s June forum has been canceled, but a council spokesperson says they are planning to host a forum on July 10 with Deb Groebner of Youth Eco Solutions (YES!) and the Mankato West High School YES! Team.
Currently, the forum scheduled for July 10 is pending COVID-19 guidelines. Additional updates will be available on the Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council’s Facebook page.
Visit the Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council’s website for additional information.
