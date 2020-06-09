48th Annual Mahkato Powwow cancelled

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Organizers of the Mankato Powwow announcing the cancellation of the 48th annual event.
The event was originally scheduled for September 18th through the 20th. Committee members say the decision to cancel was made due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 and for the safety and well-being of attendees. They do plan to make announcements regarding virtual events surrounding this year’s powwow.
You can stay up to date with those on the Mahkato Powwow Committee’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.