VINE Adult Community Center to Re-Open Monday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - VINE Adult Community Center announcing their plans to re-open on Monday.
VINE new temporary hours will be Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm to accommodate for added cleaning.
Only fitness-related activities will be open by appointment to members including the walking track, fitness center, pool, and outdoor exercise classes.
VINE says for those who want to continue to stay home, they will continue to offer virtual classes online.
The group says they are in the process of making changes to the building for the well-being of everyone who visits.
