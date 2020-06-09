WEBXTRA: Sleepy Eye community members host tractor parade for nursing home residents

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) — A group of area community members recently came together to put a smile on the faces of nursing home patients with a tractor parade.
The event was organized by Divine Providence Community Home Activity Director Shelly Rae Zinniel and activity member Beth Vait-Kosel.
This socially distanced event allowed some community members to enjoy a front-row seat under a shade tree, while others rolled down memory lane from the comfort of their room windows.
Dorothy Krzmarzick’s grandson, Noah, even participated in the event and drove Dorothy’s 1959 IH Farmall 560 tractor in the parade.
“Oh, that tractor brings back so many memories," Dorothy said. "I remember working a field up when it was so cold and the neighbors couldn’t believe I was out in the field all bundled up! Of course, cab tractors came out later that year!”
Leading the parade was Dan Petersen of Springfield, who is also a member of the Prairie Land Fly Wheelers Two-Cylinder Club.
”Wow, this tractor parade was an important expression of community caring in small town, USA," Zinniel said. "Tractor parade participants made a difference and allowed our Grandfriends to see glimpses of the community they belong to.”
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.