WOW! Zone among entertainment businesses opening Wednesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Among businesses that are allowed to reopen are entertainment centers like WOW! Zone which plans to open again Wednesday.
Staff have plans in place for social distancing and are adhering to guidelines set in place by the Minnesota Department of Health.
WOW! Zone is opening its normal games and attractions and offering outdoor patio service at its restaurant.
“We’re going to do every other lane for bowling so that we have that space in between,” said general manager Allison Jennings. “Then we’ll make sure we have only so many guests in the arcade area so we can make sure it doesn’t get too crowded and we’ll have laser tage 10 people or less.”
WOW! Zone is opening with special hours from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday with reservations for bowling and dining.
