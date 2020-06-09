Youth sports program applauds eased restriction

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - State officials continue easing the rules when it comes to youth sports.
Practice for youth sports opened up June 1.
Starting tomorrow, games and competitions for low-risk sports will be allowed. Group size also will have a limit of 25 outdoors instead of 10. And that’s hopeful news for groups that work to keep youth healthy, like the Youth Connection Training Camp in Waseca which kicks off today.
“I’m just trying to lead these kids in a better direction with all this stuff going on and have them come together and unite and become something great in the near future because they are the future. We are just tyring to keep them on the right path early, keep them in a good mindset early," says Jamel Johnson from Snap Fitness.
The camp will also be divided by age, with those 9 and under in the first round and 10 and up in the second round. So far about 20 kids have signed up for Youth Connection Camp, which runs through the end of the month at Clear Lake Park in Waseca. The cost is $25 per kid.
