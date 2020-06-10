Authorities notify public of level three offender moving to Owatonna

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Owatonna Police Department notifying the public of a level three sex offender soon moving to the community.
27-year-old Kyle Mitchell Hood will move to the 200 Block of East Rose Street in Owatonna on June 22. Officials say Hood has a history of engaging in sexual contact with known female teenagers. Upon relocating to the city, he will have served his prison sentence.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the Owatonna Police Department says it will not be having a community notification meeting to answer further questions.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.