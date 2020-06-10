Full Court Press Fast Break: Police reform legislation, new calls to defund, disband police

WASHINGTON (FULL COURT PRESS) — “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday, June 14, covers the latest police reform legislation plus new calls to defund and disband the police.
In Sunday’s episode, Van Susteren speaks with Detroit Police Chief James Craig about the movement to defund and dismantle police after the Minneapolis City Council said it has the votes needed to disband the police department and rethink policing and create a new safety system.
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced Wednesday that MPD has withdrawn from contract negotiations with the Minneapolis Police Union.
Arradondo said he wants to restructure the contract to “provide greater community transparency and more flexibility for true reform.”
Click the video above to watch the full excerpts of this week’s episode of “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” and tune in to KEYC CBS at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday for new episodes of “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren.”
Copyright 2020 Full Court Press. KEYC News Now contributed to this report. All rights reserved.