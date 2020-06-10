How to manage PPE on the farm when supplies are limited

(KEYC) — The University of Minnesota Extension is sharing tips on how to manage personal protective equipment on the farm when supplies are short.
Protective equipment is necessary when working with pesticides, grain dust, mold and others. While the COVID-19 pandemic has put a squeeze on supplies of PPE, experts say other options may be available.
They say when working with pesticides, long sleeves, pants and socks are the minimum amounts of required PPE, but things such as goggles, chemical resistant gloves and respirators should be used if available. Respirators are also recommended when working in bins.
“People really need to be thinking about it, in particular, this year because you look at last year’s crop when it came in, a lot of that corn came in wet and we didn’t have time to dry it so now we’re coming into the warmer parts of the year and there’s some quality issues with grain in storage," explained Extension Educator Lizabeth Stahl.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.