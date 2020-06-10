Local bars and restaurants ready up for phase three of Minnesota reopening

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Wednesday is phase three of reopening Minnesota, a step many restaurant and bar owners have been waiting for.
“You gotta be patient with us, there’s a new set of rules that we’re adapting to and they’re adapting to and just a little kindness all around will be helpful for everyone, I believe,” says Tony Dell, General Manager of Nakato Bar & Grill. He asks for a little Minnesota Nice as they open up indoor dining.
Under the new guidelines announced last week, restaurants and bars can have indoor seating up to 50% capacity with a maximum of 250 people indoors or outdoors.
For NaKato, having an efficient game plan in place and making sure staff is ready for these new changes is a top priority and that has them easing into the new normal.
“We’re going to go in about 40 percent as compared to the 50 percent capacity just to make sure our employees get used to the system again and the new system we have actually and a lot of places jumped into the patio and stuff, we took a couple of days after the announcement to let us do the patio to just get up and going and get a gameplan and work together without employees to figure out the best way to get stuff up and going again,” says Dell.
The guidelines also require all workers to wear masks. They are strongly encouraged for guests as well. Reservations are also still required.
Phase three also allows for the reopening of gyms and fitness centers for the first time since their closure, at 25 percent capacity. Places of worship are going up to 50% capacity with 250 maximum.
Also, hair and nail salons have been bumped up to 50 percent capacity.
Others that can open at 25 percent capacity include movie theaters, bowling alleys, arcades, and museums, and just in time for the summer season, pools can now open at 50% capacity.
