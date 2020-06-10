Lunch rush in Downtown Mankato as indoor dining gets the green light

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Indoor dining became a long-awaited reality today as bars and restaurants could welcome patrons back inside.
Upon opening in phase III of Minnesota’s Stay Safe Plan, restaurants made their own preparedness plan to show how they would resume operation under new health requirements.
Downtown Mankato’s Ummies Bar & Grill put that plan to action for Wednesday’s greenlight for indoor dining.
“We’re trying to eliminate as much traffic through the building as we can,” owner of Ummies Jason Amdahl said.
“Staff with masks, staff with gloves, gloves constantly changed, handwashing - all this stuff is stuff we’ve always always done anyway, it’s just the servers are now wearing gloves,” Amdahl said.
The scene showed: tables between each party, hand sanitizing stations, gloves and masks, disposable utensils and condiments, and constant sanitation.
The new normal will take some adjusting.
“Try to educate people and that’s been kind of a challenge. They don’t understand why, we used to come here all the time and didn’t have to have a reservation or anything like that. Well, you have to have a reservation,” Amdahl said.
As Ummies has made clear, their priority is to keep staff and customers safe… and those efforts were met with smiles.
