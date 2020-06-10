Mankato Area Public Schools participating in USDA summer food service, free meals for area youth

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting Wednesday, Mankato Area Public Schools is participating in the USDA’s summer food service program, offering free meals to area youth.
Starting on June 10 and going through August 21, the Mankato Area Public Schools’ summer meal program can now offer more meals on more flexible terms provided by rule changes from the USDA and their summer food service program.
Area youth under the age of 18 can pick up their meals at no charge, there is no paperwork and the youth don’t have to be members of the school district.
“Parents just simply pull up and let us know how many meals they need for their kids and we send them along. Most of out meals are cold entrees that they could heat up at home and breakfasts are shelf-stable items. What we’ve done is we’ve also extended through the weekend,” said Mankato Area Public Schools director of food service, Darcy Stueber.
Meals for the weekend can be picked up on Fridays, except for July 3 when they’ll be closed. A list of all the sites and they’re opening date is listed below.
Wednesday, June 10 through Friday, June 26
East High School, 2600 Hoffman Road, Mankato (will close for construction)
All Saints Church, 605 Fourth Street, Madison Lake (will close for summer)
Wednesday, June 10 through Friday, August 21 (closed July 3)
Eagle Lake Elementary School, 500 Le Sueur Avenue, Eagle Lake
Hoover Elementary School, 1524 Marie Lane, North Mankato
Kennedy Elementary School, 2600 East Main Street, Mankato
Jefferson Elementary School, 100 James Avenue, Mankato
Monroe Elementary School, 441 Monroe Avenue, North Mankato
Rosa Parks Elementary School, 1001 Heron Drive, Mankato
West High School, 1351 South Riverfront Drive, Mankato
