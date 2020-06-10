McLeod County authorities seeking arson suspect; reward being offered

HASSAN VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in McLeod County are offering a reward for information regarding a known case of arson.
The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office and Glencoe Fire Department were dispatched to a fire near the Spruce Ridge Landfill in Hassan Valley Township on May 2.
Fire officials from the Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was intentionally set with an incendiary device.
According to Cornell Law, an incendiary device includes:
- Dynamite and all other forms of high explosives;
- Any explosive bomb, grenade, missile, or similar device; and
- Any incendiary bomb or grenade, fire bomb, or similar device, including any device which:
- Consists of or includes a breakable container including a flammable liquid or compound, and a wick composed of any material which, when ignited, is capable of igniting such flammable liquid or compound; and
- Can be carried or thrown by one individual acting alone.
Officials from the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office are continuing to investigate the fire, but are requesting assistance from the public.
A reward is being offered for information that leads to the identification of the responsible person(s).
Area residents can submit tips online or by calling the Arson Hotline at 1-800-723-2020 and the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 864-3134. Tips may remain anonymous by request.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.