MDH: 352 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota; 24,675 patients no longer isolated

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 352 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 28,869.
There have been 19 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,236. There are 24,675 people who are no longer isolated.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 984.
As of 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, there are 427 people hospitalized, 193 in ICU.
3,482 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 369,795.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 22,520 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
13,566 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There has been one additional death tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 628.
202,616 people have been tested statewide.
