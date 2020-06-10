Mecca Tattoo deals with appointment backlog

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For those businesses that got the green light to reopen at the first of the month these last 10 days have been understandably busy.
At Mecca Tattoo parlor in Mankato, the staff has been busy tackling a backlog of 350 appointments, but they say they’re just thankful to be able to reopen in the first place.
“It was pretty terrifying at first beccause we didn’t know what was going to happen. At first, we thought we were going to be closed for two weeks and then it was a month and then it was two months and it was really scary because I thought we were going to be closed until August," says Megan Hoogland, owner of Mecca Tattoo.
Mecca Tattoo has a number of safety measures in place, including changes to their ventilation system and increased handwashing.
