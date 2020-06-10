North Mankato Swim Facility re-opening next week

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato announcing this afternoon plans to open the recently renovated Spring Lake Park Swimming Facility.
The city says the swim facility will open June 17th to North Mankato residents and season pass holders with admittance limited to 250 people at one time.
Starting June 20th, the facility will be opened to the general public and admittance will gradually increase to 50% of capacity, which is a maximum of 700 people.
The city says the gradual increase will be conditioned on the facility's compliance with Phase III of the State Safe MN plan and guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health for reopening public swimming pool and aquatic facilities.
North Mankato’s plan to comply with the guidance can found at www.swimnorthmankato.com.
Information about the swim facility can be found at www.swimnorthmankato.com or on the Swim Facility Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NMSwimFacility
