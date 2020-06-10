Spring Lake Park Swim Facility to reopen next week

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of North Mankato announced the opening of the Spring Lake Park pool for the 2020 season on Wednesday.
Guidelines and government instructions have been reviewed since March leading up to the decision to open the swim facility for the summer.
The City of North Mankato is complying with state guidance and following safety plans and opening up slowly to make sure staff and swimmers feel safe.
“We are opening to North Mankato and swim facility pass holders for the 2020 season on June 17. We will open at noon and be open until 6 p.m. Starting Saturday, June 20, we will be open to the general public and are starting at a 250 limit for the first few days so everyone feels comfortable,” North Mankato Taylor Library Director Katie Heintz explained.
The plan is to slowly move up to 50% capacity, which is around 700 people, while continuing to follow state guidelines.
