St. Peter Arts Center reopening with new membership exhibition

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Arts Center of St. Peter is reopening with its annual membership display exhibition in July and is accepting artwork from new members starting next week.
The arts center adopted a COVID-19 preparedness plan and is creating a more spacious gallery for works to be viewed safely.
The gallery also includes signage to encourage social distancing and a guide on-staff to direct gallery viewers.
“The membership show is always kind of a wild card," said board president Emily Stark. "We’re not sure what all we’re going to get, but that’s definitely something we can think about as we hang art to make sure that people can look at it without having to angle right in next to someone to see something up close.”
The arts center is accepting artwork from June 17 through June 28.
Gallery occupancy is limited to ten persons at a time, and reservations for groups of four or more can be submitted at http://www.artscentersp.org/.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.