Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System holding festival through August

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System kicked off its FairyTale and Folklore Book Festival Tuesday with Gail Carson Levine.
Levine is the author of Ella Enchanted and Betsy Who Cried Wolf - to name a few - and is among the authors hosting events virtually over Zoom until August.
The festival features multiple events weekly and continues until August.
“We have people from Canada who attended our Gail Carson Levine kick-off last night, so you don’t even have to be limited to in this area - it’s international,” said Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System director Stacy Lienemann.
Some of those events include in-person enhanced story walks, book clubs, ukelele sing-a-longs, craft projects, and more.
For more information and rescheduling of some events, visit http://wasecalesueurlibraries.com/festival/.
