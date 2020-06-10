Woman charged in face mask assault at Menards

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 35-year-old North Mankato woman faces assault charges, accused of slapping an employee at Menards over the business’ mandatory face mask policy.
The incident happened on May 17 at the Mankato Menards store.
According to the criminal complaint, surveillance footage shows Heidi Mueller attempting to walk into the store without a mask. That’s when the employee allegedly told her she needed one per company policy. Court documents say the two quarreled briefly before Mueller allegedly slapped the employee and ripped their face mask off, throwing it in a nearby garbage. Mueller then fled from the store. She faces two counts of fifth-degree assault and one count of disorderly conduct.
All Menards stores have had a mandatory fask mask policy in place since early April.
