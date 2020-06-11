Blue Earth County Fair joins list of cancellations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Fair Association Board has canceled the 162nd Blue Earth County Fair.
Originally slated to take place July 23rd – 26th, 2020, the fair board says with safety and the CDC COVID-19 Guidelines concerns, they felt it would be impossible to move forward with this year’s Fair in keeping all attendees safe.
The fair is continuing to move forward with Compact Car Races and the Demo Derby and will make a final decision on them at our June 24th meeting.
“I know that this decision was not and easy one to make for all that were involved from Board to Committee Members alike. We as the Board, needed to look at all aspects of our Fair, from volunteers, Fair-goers, 4H family, vendors and each and every other component that it takes to put on an event of this magnitude,” said fair association president Robin Tietz in a statement.
The board says they will start to plan the 162nd Blue Earth County Fair for July of 2021.
Several other county fairs, as well as the Minnesota and Iowa state fairs, have been canceled over concerns of the Coronavirus.
