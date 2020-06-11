Blue Earth County Historical Society hosts virtual pub crawl

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Blue Earth County Historical Society is continuing their pub crawl in a virtual format through Zoom.
The historical society is going to continue their tradition of sharing pub history Thursday at 7 p.m.
The historical society says the virtual pub crawl gives them an opportunity to share more information from new places not previously featured.
“With the virtual pub crawls, we’re able to go out into the county where they only really have one stop, rather than the three that we’re used to. We’re able to get out, which we’re really excited about," said Heather Harren, communications and archives manager at the Blue Earth County Historical Society.
Registration is $10 per household and can be purchased by visiting the Blue Earth County Historical Society’s event website. Additional virtual pub crawls are already scheduled for July 9 and Aug. 13.
