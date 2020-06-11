City of St. Peter buildings to re-open Monday

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of St. Peter announces that city buildings will tentatively reopen on June 15th.
City council meetings will also be conducted in a hybrid setting. The city says anyone wishing to attend in person can do so, but some councilmembers might choose to attend virtually. Attendees should contact the city in advance to find out which room the meeting is in.
Changes are also being made to the community center and library hours.
The community center will be open Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will be closed on weekends.
The gymnasium and indoor track are closed to the public.
The library will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Community center and library visitors are encouraged to wear a mask. The city asks that anyone coming into buildings practices social distancing.
