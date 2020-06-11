Corn, soybeans crops running ahead of average

(KEYC) - Nearly all of the state’s corn and soybean crops have emerged from the ground.
According to the latest crop report released from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 97% of Minnesota’s corn has emerged, coming in 18 days ahead of last year and 9 days ahead of the five-year average.
As for soybeans, 83% of the crop has emerged, still growing ahead of schedule, 18 days ahead of last year and 8 days ahead of average.
Farmers across the state have spent the week moving cattle, cutting hay, and finishing up spraying and planting.
