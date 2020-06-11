Minnesota Medical Association promotes safe medical environments as clinics reopen

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Medical Association has launched a campaign to encourage Minnesotans to visit their physicians for preventative self-care.
The Minnesota Medical Association (MMA) is promoting its “Practice Good Health” initiative to encourage physicians to create the safest possible care environments and experiences.
“Clinical practices where we saw patients - what we could call pre-COVID times - are back up and running,” said Dr. Keith Stelter, MMA President. "We’re waiting to see patients, we want to continue to see patients and serve them. We don’t want to see people delay care when they need care.”
Through the pandemic, many medical facilities reported significant decreases in patients seeking preventative care or going in for normal visits.
“Now is not the time to tough it up and see how much you can tolerate. If you have an urgent and serious medical condition, by all means, you need to come in or call,” said Stelter.
One goal of Practice Good Health is to promote communication between patients and physicians so preventative care can continue.
