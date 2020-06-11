New hotel coming to Commerce Drive in North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction gets underway for a new hotel on Commerce Drive in North Mankato.
City officials say The Comfort Inn will have 70 rooms, along with a pool, hot tub, breakfast area and more. Located next to Thin Film Technologies, Community Development Director Mike Fischer says the facility can have a significant economic impact.
“We believe the location of the new hotel will support events from both the Caswell Soccer complex and the Caswell Softball complex, as well as being an asset for the businesses and industries in the area as well.,” said North Mankato Community Development Director Mike Fischer.
Construction is expected to be complete in spring of 2021.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.