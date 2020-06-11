Number of recovered cases nears 25,000 as positive cases of COVID-19 in MN surpasses 29,000

(KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health says the number of confirmed positive cases in Minnesota has surpassed the 29,000 mark.
MDH says 453 new positive cases were reported Thursday, putting the total at 29,316. The state also reporting 13 new COVID-19 related deaths, putting the total at 1,249.
Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Blue Earth County Thursday, with 1 new case in Brown County and 2 in Cottonwood County.
The health department says 24,870 people have recovered in Minnesota. 411 patients remain hospitalized today with 196 in the ICU.
Between state and private labs, 381,841 people have been tested for COVID-19.
In Iowa, 22,787 people have tested positive for COVID-19 with 13,827 recovering. Iowa has seen 638 COVID-19 related deaths.
