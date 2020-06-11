SCC receives nearly $500,000 grant for agriculture program

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College is awarded a new grant to help expand its agriculture program.
The funds totalling nearly $500,000 come from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
The grant will be used to implement a new Advanced Ag Technology certificate program at SCC.
Students can begin enrolling in AAT courses for this fall semester. The college plans to have the full AAT certificate program available for the 2021 spring semester starting in January. It will also be accessible to post secondary students, veterans and current agribusiness employees looking to advance their careers.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.