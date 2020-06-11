Strawberry harvest just days away

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - Strawberries across the region are just starting to turn, a sure sign harvest time is just days away.
When the Christmas Tree harvest isn’t underway, the folks at Brewery Hill Tree Farm in Le Sueur are busy planting strawberries in Mid-April. They’ve got 85 rows of strawberry plants ranging from 200 to 400 feet long.
Owner Scott Wilson is hopeful they’ll be able to start picking the sweet berry sometime next week.
“They’re coming along kind of like how they should. They started blooming mid way through May..we had some cooler weather earlier and then we had that heat the other day which really picked them up. and now we’re back into some normal weather. I’m irrigating today because we didn’t get very much rain up here," said Wilson.
Once they’re ready to be picked, Wilson says anyone can either call ahead or show up at the farm during business hours.
Brewery Hill Tree Farm is located at 820 Ottawa Rd, Le Sueur, Minnesota 56058. Their phone number is (612) 298-2226. They say once picking begins, hours will be Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday 7 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.