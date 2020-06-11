Taco truck on Madison Avenue serves up authentic Mexican cuisine

Taco truck on Madison Avenue serves up authentic Mexican cuisine
Birria Tacos, located in the parking lot of Charley’s Restaurant and Lounge on Madison Avenue, has been serving up authentic Mexican cuisine since early May. Co-owners Alberto Lara and Pierre Sadaka started the food truck because Charley’s menu isn’t conductive to takeout options. (Source: Gage Cureton)
By Gage Cureton | June 11, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT - Updated June 11 at 5:17 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Business has been good at a taco truck located in the parking lot of Charley’s Bar and Lounge on Madison Avenue in Mankato.

Birria Tacos has been serving hungry customers since early May and the co-owners say they’re offering Mankato their own rendition of authentic Mexican cuisine.

The pair says what makes a good taco is the salsa and theirs comes from a family recipe.

“It’s a new wave of Mexican food. It’s a sloppy taco, very juicy and you see it more in traditional Mexican cuisine,” said co-owner Alberto Lara. “But over here you get a lot of Mexican places that are good, but they just taste the same. So we try to do something that’s a little different while keeping it authentic..”

The taco truck plans to stay open through winter and potentially open a ticki-bar behind Charley’s that’ll serve hand-crafted drinks later this summer.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.