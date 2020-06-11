Taco truck on Madison Avenue serves up authentic Mexican cuisine

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Business has been good at a taco truck located in the parking lot of Charley’s Bar and Lounge on Madison Avenue in Mankato.
Birria Tacos has been serving hungry customers since early May and the co-owners say they’re offering Mankato their own rendition of authentic Mexican cuisine.
The pair says what makes a good taco is the salsa and theirs comes from a family recipe.
“It’s a new wave of Mexican food. It’s a sloppy taco, very juicy and you see it more in traditional Mexican cuisine,” said co-owner Alberto Lara. “But over here you get a lot of Mexican places that are good, but they just taste the same. So we try to do something that’s a little different while keeping it authentic..”
The taco truck plans to stay open through winter and potentially open a ticki-bar behind Charley’s that’ll serve hand-crafted drinks later this summer.
