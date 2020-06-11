There will be consequences for protesters who pulled down Columbus statue, says Walz

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — During a press conference on Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz addressed the situation regarding protesters who pulled down a Christopher Columbus statue at the State Capitol on Wednesday.
In his comments, Walz said that there will be consequences for the protesters who pulled the statue down.
“There will be consequences. This was an act of civil disobedience. The people doing it clearly understood and were prepared to take those consequences,” Walz said. “For the public out there, don’t confuse the random burning of a liquor store with an act of civil disobedience – it doesn’t mean we are condoning the behavior, but I think it is important to understand the motivating factors that were there.”
Walz, a Mankato resident, said he understands there is a lot of emotion surrounding the history and celebration of Christopher Columbus.
“I say this as someone from Mankato who has spent every December 26th, for the last couple of decades, down on the site on Riverfront where 38 Dakota were hung. There is a lot of emotion around this, as there was with the painting Capitol, as there were with Bde Maka Ska, as there is with the state seal.”
Walz said those responsible will be punished accordingly to what Minnesota laws are, and he reiterated multiple times during Thursday’s press conference that he does not condone this behavior.
“First of all, I’m not going to perform for folks. I’m not going to feign sadness. I will not shed a tear over the loss of a statue that honored someone, who by his own admission sold 9 and 10-year-old girls into sex slavery,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said.
Flanagan, who serves as the chairperson of the Capitol Area Architectural and Planning Board, added that the board will begin working with the Minnesota Historical Society to reassess all the artwork on the grounds of the Capitol to ensure that every visitor feels safe, valued and welcome.
“In terms of the statue of Christopher Columbus, I wish we had a better process that had been followed,” stated Flanagan, an active member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe and the lead author on previous legislation to have the statue removed. “I wish the removal would have been different, but I am not sad that it is gone.”
The Minnesota State Patrol said Wednesday evening it had “identified the instigator who will face charges related to the destruction of public property.”
