LIVE: Walz announces police reform, accountability legislative package

Use of Force Reform of the keystone statute that defines when law enforcement is justified in using deadly force to prioritize sanctity of life. DPS/AG Working Group

Alternatives to Policing Creates new models of ensuring public safety by:

• Creating a new office within DPS to administer grants to community-based violence-intervenors and problem solvers to intercept violence and reduce interactions with law enforcement, and

• Providing funding for a co-responder form of policing that pairs officers with a social worker when responding to crisis calls and welfare checks. DPS/AG Working Group

Police Oversight Reform Creates a robust framework of accountability of the law enforcement profession through:

• Expansion of the POST board and creation of a Police-Community Relations Council at the POST Board;

• Reforming how arbitrations of the termination of law enforcement officers are handled; and

• Requiring robust, real-time data collection and analysis of complaint, discipline and use of force data and use it to inform reforms at the POST Board, particularly as it relates to licensure decisions.

Voting Restoration Ends the disenfranchisement of over 50,000 Minnesotans. Those who are not serving a sentence in a prison facility – who are in their communities and contributing to their families and rebuilding their lives – must be provided their right to vote, regardless of supervision status.

Community Healing Creates a grant program to fund professional community healers trained to respond to systemic oppression-induced historic and present-day trauma through supportive services. DPS/AG Working Group

Independent Prosecution and Investigation Reform Provides the AG with independent jurisdiction for the prosecution of police-involved deaths and creates an independent investigation unit within the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for police-involved cases. DPS/AG Working Group

Training Expansion Expands training in deescalation and mental health crisis intervention. DPS/AG Working Group