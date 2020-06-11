LIVE: Walz announces police reform, accountability legislative package

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz hosted a press conference at 3 p.m. to announce a police reform and accountability legislative package.
Walz was joined by Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent and members of the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus.
The announcement comes one day after Walz said police reform would be a top priority for the special legislative session.
“Minnesotans are demanding real change,” said Walz. “We stand united with House and Senate leaders and the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus, ready to get to work during the upcoming special session. I stand with the legislators who have coordinated a powerful set of reforms to make meaningful changes to our law enforcement system in Minnesota.”
The proposals support use of force reform, funding for alternatives to policing and greater police oversight.
The following proposals were modeled on recommendations from the POCI Caucus and the Police-Involved Deadly Force Encounters Working Group that is chaired by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington.
More information about the Police Accountability and Reform Legislative priorities are available in the table below.
