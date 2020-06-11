LIVE: Walz announces police reform, accountability legislative package

FILE — Gov. Tim Walz will be hosting a press conference at 3 p.m. to announce a police reform and accountability legislative package. (Source: AP)
By Jake Rinehart | June 11, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT - Updated June 11 at 3:41 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz hosted a press conference at 3 p.m. to announce a police reform and accountability legislative package.

Walz was joined by Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent and members of the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus.

The announcement comes one day after Walz said police reform would be a top priority for the special legislative session.

“Minnesotans are demanding real change,” said Walz. “We stand united with House and Senate leaders and the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus, ready to get to work during the upcoming special session. I stand with the legislators who have coordinated a powerful set of reforms to make meaningful changes to our law enforcement system in Minnesota.”

The proposals support use of force reform, funding for alternatives to policing and greater police oversight.

The following proposals were modeled on recommendations from the POCI Caucus and the Police-Involved Deadly Force Encounters Working Group that is chaired by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington.

More information about the Police Accountability and Reform Legislative priorities are available in the table below.

Police Accountability and Reform Legislative Priorities How officials plan to address this Recommended by
Use of Force Reform of the keystone statute that defines when law enforcement is justified in using deadly force to prioritize sanctity of life. DPS/AG Working Group
Alternatives to Policing Creates new models of ensuring public safety by:
• Creating a new office within DPS to administer grants to community-based violence-intervenors and problem solvers to intercept violence and reduce interactions with law enforcement, and
• Providing funding for a co-responder form of policing that pairs officers with a social worker when responding to crisis calls and welfare checks.		 DPS/AG Working Group
Police Oversight Reform Creates a robust framework of accountability of the law enforcement profession through:
• Expansion of the POST board and creation of a Police-Community Relations Council at the POST Board;
• Reforming how arbitrations of the termination of law enforcement officers are handled; and
• Requiring robust, real-time data collection and analysis of complaint, discipline and use of force data and use it to inform reforms at the POST Board, particularly as it relates to licensure decisions.
Voting Restoration Ends the disenfranchisement of over 50,000 Minnesotans. Those who are not serving a sentence in a prison facility – who are in their communities and contributing to their families and rebuilding their lives – must be provided their right to vote, regardless of supervision status.
Community Healing Creates a grant program to fund professional community healers trained to respond to systemic oppression-induced historic and present-day trauma through supportive services. DPS/AG Working Group
Independent Prosecution and Investigation Reform Provides the AG with independent jurisdiction for the prosecution of police-involved deaths and creates an independent investigation unit within the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for police-involved cases. DPS/AG Working Group
Training Expansion Expands training in deescalation and mental health crisis intervention. DPS/AG Working Group
Warrior Training and Choke Holds Prohibited Prohibits the use of all restraints or holds by law enforcement that purposely restricts a person’s airways or blood flow and ends the use of warrior-style training.

