West St. Paul man charged with causing damage to Mankato hospital room

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An emergency room patient is accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage to a Mankato hospital room.
According to court documents, authorities were notified Monday morning of a patient slamming things around his room and busting out windows.
Officials arrived to find broken glass spread throughout the room and into the hallway, as well as a hole in the wall.
Authorities say the suspect, Clay Albertus of West St. Paul, refused to respond to officers. Court documents say due to the risk of potential self injury and injury to others, officers tased Albertus before handcuffing him.
Damage to the hospital is estimated at $25,000. He is charged with one count of first degree damage to property.
