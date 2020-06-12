Community wide efforts continue to engage with residents in senior living homes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Efforts to engage with residents in senior living homes continue as COVID-19 remains a health threat.
Mankato’s Ophthalmology Associates wanted to help connect those individuals with their loved ones.
To bring the vision to life, they partnered with the Mankato Area United Way and got funding for 130 Kindle Fire Tablets.
Today, the tablets were delivered to nursing homes in Mankato and North Mankato as well as facilities across the region.
“Our patient base at Ophthalmology Associates is essentially 75 to 80-percent seniors and I recognized the need when 80-percent of our patient load has been reduced,” administrator at Mankato’s Ophthalmology Associates Nate Erickson said.
Donors included service clubs, individuals and businesses throughout the region.
