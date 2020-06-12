COVID-19 outbreak at Faribault Prison prompts mass testing

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Faribault Prison making the move to test its entire facility, including staff, for COVID-19 after more than 50 of its inmates tested positive last week.
The Minnesota Department of Corrections now reporting 155 of the more than 1800 inmates have tested positive. Officials say nearly all those who tested positive continue to be either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. 2 of the indivduals are currently hospitalized. One staff member also tested positive.
The DOC says all those who tested positive are in isolation, following CDC protocol.
