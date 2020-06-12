Good Thunder’s farmers market is back after five-year absence

GOOD THUNDER, Minn. (KEYC) - Many events and festivals in Mankato and in surrounding communities have been or are on the brink of being canceled this summer.
But there’s one type of gathering that’s certain to stick around, and that’s farmers markets like the one in Good Thunder that started up Friday after a five-year absence.
“I figured during these hard times if we can all get together and do something fun and positive in the community, why not have something like a farmers market being that there are so many smaller farmers in this area and smaller vendors," said organizer and Rebel Rooster LLC owner Becky Hahaja. "It’s a great time to come together and it’s a warm sunny day to sell the goods.”
“We’re so grateful to have the farmers market to just be able to be out and do what we love," said Tipsy Girls Jams and Jellies owner Erica Wendlandt. "We get a lot of repeat customers year after year and we’re really grateful for that loyalty. Just to bring local - that local grown stuff - to people who are looking for it.”
Farmers Markets are also a great way to get out there and support local small businesses.
“I feel honored to come out to a small town like this with the farmers markets and stuff like that," said TNT Eats owner and grill master Greg Taylor. "It’s just a great gathering place to meet new people. Tomorrow I’ll be at Fleet Farm and be there from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. bringing all my delicious eats. Stay tuned and follow TNT Eats. We may have a big upcoming surprise for the fans out there and I look forward to having you guys come out. Just always remember ‘TNT Eats, where the food is the bomb.’”
