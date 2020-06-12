Habitat for Humanity back to building after COVID-19 delays

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Habitat for Humanity of Southern Minnesota happy to be back in action as volunteers begin construction on a home in St. Peter.
It’s the first of three homes the organization will build this year. Executive Director Connie Ireland says the construction season was delayed by about 6 weeks due to COVID. The pandemic also shut down the ReStore, which has led to a $125,000 loss in revenue. But with hammers swinging again, she remains hopeful.
“We wouldn’t be here without the generous support of the community and our donors and the volunteers. Our regular volunteers have come back to work on our construction site, we’re able to social distance obviously, we have regular volunteers that are back in the Restore,” said Ireland.
Habitat will serve five families this year. Ireland says later this summer Habitat hopes to launch its Aging in Place initiative to help seniors.
